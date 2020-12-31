Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Receives $38.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

CALT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 13.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logos Global Management LP raised its holdings in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 83.3% in the third quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,200,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. 13.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CALT opened at $33.97 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.47. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00. The company has a market capitalization of $814.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.44.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.23). On average, analysts anticipate that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) operates as a biopharmaceutical company in Stockholm, Sweden. It focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for patients with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a unique formulation optimized to combine a time lag effect with a concentrated release of the active substance budesonide, within a designated target area.

