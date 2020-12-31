Callisto Network 1-Day Volume Tops $82,008.00 (CLO)

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 31st. Callisto Network has a total market capitalization of $5.32 million and $82,008.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Callisto Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including OOOBTC, Exrates, Stocks.Exchange and BiteBTC. Over the last week, Callisto Network has traded up 16.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Callisto Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $737.91 or 0.02580551 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019732 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 52.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Callisto Network Coin Profile

Callisto Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Callisto Network is callisto.network. The official message board for Callisto Network is forum.callisto.network. Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Callisto Network Coin Trading

Callisto Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, Exrates, BiteBTC and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Callisto Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Callisto Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Callisto Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Callisto Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.