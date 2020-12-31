Camellia Plc (CAM.L) (LON:CAM) Shares Gap Down to $7,250.00

Camellia Plc (CAM.L) (LON:CAM) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7,250.00, but opened at $7,000.00. Camellia Plc (CAM.L) shares last traded at $7,000.00, with a volume of 95 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 6,930.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 7,156.72. The company has a market capitalization of £195.41 million and a PE ratio of -34.28.

Get Camellia Plc (CAM.L) alerts:

In related news, insider Susan Ann Walker bought 120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 6,874 ($89.81) per share, with a total value of £8,248.80 ($10,777.11).

About Camellia Plc (CAM.L) (LON:CAM)

Camellia Plc engages in agriculture, engineering, food services, and investment businesses primarily in the United Kingdom. The company's Agriculture division is involved in the production of macadamia nuts, tea, avocados, rubber, citrus, maize, soya, barley, pineapples, wine, pistachios, almonds, and forestry products, as well as beef cattle grazing activities.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Camellia Plc (CAM.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camellia Plc (CAM.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.