Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. HSBC lowered shares of Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.75 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canada Goose presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.99.

GOOS opened at $30.06 on Thursday. Canada Goose has a 12-month low of $12.94 and a 12-month high of $39.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 53.68, a P/E/G ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.44.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $194.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.87 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Canada Goose will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOOS. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,431,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,533 shares during the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 1,962,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,126,000 after acquiring an additional 961,649 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,742,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,303,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,628,000 after acquiring an additional 580,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,158,000. 38.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

