Canadian General Investments, Ltd (CGI.L) (LON:CGI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $2,010.00

Shares of Canadian General Investments, Ltd (CGI.L) (LON:CGI) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,010 ($26.26) and last traded at GBX 2,026.20 ($26.47), with a volume of 3655 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,980 ($25.87).

The company has a current ratio of 9.52, a quick ratio of 9.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,876.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,619.95.

About Canadian General Investments, Ltd (CGI.L) (LON:CGI)

Canadian General Investments, Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Meighen & Associates Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalization.

