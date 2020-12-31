Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

CM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. CIBC upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $111.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Fundamental Research began coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.25 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.58.

NYSE:CM opened at $85.39 on Thursday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $46.45 and a twelve month high of $88.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.14.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The bank reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 12.03%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 10.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,802,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $989,986,000 after buying an additional 1,392,321 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 9.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,161,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $385,510,000 after purchasing an additional 451,191 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 24.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,728,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $271,537,000 after purchasing an additional 544,095 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 37.1% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,400,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,894,000 after buying an additional 650,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 24.7% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,497,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,553,000 after buying an additional 296,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.41% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

