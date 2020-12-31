Cango (NYSE:CANG) Shares Gap Up to $7.23

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.23, but opened at $8.60. Cango shares last traded at $9.15, with a volume of 15,476 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Cango from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported $11.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $11.80. The company had revenue of $64.06 million during the quarter. Cango had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 138.90%. Analysts anticipate that Cango Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cango stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Cango were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cango Company Profile (NYSE:CANG)

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. It facilitates automotive financing services that include facilitating financing transactions from financial institutions to car buyers; automotive transactions between automotive wholesalers, dealers, and car buyers; and after-market services to car buyers.

