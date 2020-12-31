Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capital Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company for Capital Bank, National Association. Capital Bank, National Association, is a commercial-focused national banking association which offers commercial and consumer banking services. The Company offers personal and commercial banking services, as well as cash management, commercial lending, consumer credit and residential mortgage and home loans. Capital Bancorp Inc. is based in Rockville, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Capital Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler raised Capital Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th.

Shares of Capital Bancorp stock opened at $13.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $190.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.65 and its 200 day moving average is $10.95. Capital Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.98 and a 1 year high of $14.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $43.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.45 million. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 15.12%. On average, equities analysts expect that Capital Bancorp will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Joseph Burke sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $49,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 173,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,160,961.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Capital Bancorp stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,937 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.20% of Capital Bancorp worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 20.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Capital Bancorp

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through three divisions: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky.

