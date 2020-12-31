Capital & Counties Properties PLC (CAPC.L) (LON:CAPC) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $133.62

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (CAPC.L) (LON:CAPC) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $133.62 and traded as high as $152.10. Capital & Counties Properties PLC (CAPC.L) shares last traded at $146.20, with a volume of 893,541 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 142.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 133.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.40, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a current ratio of 7.91. The firm has a market cap of £1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06.

In related news, insider Michelle McGrath purchased 20,000 shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC (CAPC.L) stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.38) per share, for a total transaction of £21,200 ($27,697.94).

About Capital & Counties Properties PLC (CAPC.L) (LON:CAPC)

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, engages in investment, development, and management of properties. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in central London. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

