Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.57

Capital Senior Living Co. (NYSE:CSU)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.57 and traded as high as $12.75. Capital Senior Living shares last traded at $12.23, with a volume of 21,691 shares.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Capital Senior Living from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Get Capital Senior Living alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $26.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.57.

Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($105.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($8.40) by ($96.60). Capital Senior Living had a negative net margin of 64.45% and a negative return on equity of 2,891.20%. The company had revenue of $96.25 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Capital Senior Living by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital Senior Living during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Senior Living in the first quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.92% of the company’s stock.

Capital Senior Living Company Profile (NYSE:CSU)

Capital Senior Living Corporation develops, owns, operates, and manages senior housing communities in the United States. The company provides independent living services, which include daily meals, transportation, social and recreational activities, laundry, housekeeping, and 24-hour staffing; and access to health screenings, periodic special services, and dietary and similar programs, as well as exercise and fitness classes.

Featured Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.