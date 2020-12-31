Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $16.45 Million

Brokerages expect Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST) to post $16.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Capstone Turbine’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.00 million. Capstone Turbine posted sales of $17.38 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Capstone Turbine will report full-year sales of $63.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $62.10 million to $64.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $84.90 million, with estimates ranging from $74.80 million to $95.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Capstone Turbine.

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $14.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.25 million. Capstone Turbine had a negative net margin of 30.83% and a negative return on equity of 149.82%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CPST. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Capstone Turbine from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capstone Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Capstone Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th.

In related news, CEO Darren Jamison bought 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.65 per share, for a total transaction of $32,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $734,952. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 6,156 shares of company stock valued at $34,772 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Capstone Turbine in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Capstone Turbine in the 3rd quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Capstone Turbine by 162.0% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 69,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 42,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPST traded down $0.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.48. 3,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,377. Capstone Turbine has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $11.20. The company has a market capitalization of $116.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 2.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and accessories for various applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

