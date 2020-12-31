Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Insider Sells $29,773.80 in Stock

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) insider Scott Terrillion sold 1,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $29,773.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,270.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CARA opened at $15.38 on Thursday. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $8.88 and a one year high of $19.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.45. The company has a market cap of $766.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.70.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $9.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.36% and a negative net margin of 360.35%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 198.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 502,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,596,000 after acquiring an additional 334,015 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $2,091,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $1,899,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 52.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 323,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after buying an additional 110,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 11.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,005,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,195,000 after buying an additional 101,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.43% of the company’s stock.

CARA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

