CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at Argus

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) had its target price hoisted by Argus from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on KMX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $121.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an underperform rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of CarMax from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $107.20.

CarMax stock opened at $94.62 on Monday. CarMax has a fifty-two week low of $37.59 and a fifty-two week high of $109.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.24. The company has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.78.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CarMax will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 14,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total value of $1,369,933.91. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its position in CarMax by 9.8% in the third quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 35,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 73.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 33.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 164,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,150,000 after buying an additional 41,006 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 214.1% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 22,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 15,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 39.0% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. 96.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

