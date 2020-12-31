Castings P.L.C. (CGS.L) (LON:CGS) Shares Gap Down to $380.00

Shares of Castings P.L.C. (CGS.L) (LON:CGS) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $380.00, but opened at $353.30. Castings P.L.C. (CGS.L) shares last traded at $362.80, with a volume of 2,018 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 353.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 348.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £158.30 million and a P/E ratio of 45.78.

Get Castings P.L.C. (CGS.L) alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 26th will be given a GBX 3.57 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 26th. Castings P.L.C. (CGS.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 180.72%.

In other Castings P.L.C. (CGS.L) news, insider Brian J. Cooke purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 323 ($4.22) per share, with a total value of £9,690 ($12,660.05).

Castings P.L.C. (CGS.L) Company Profile (LON:CGS)

Castings P.L.C. engages in the iron casting and machining activities. It operates through Foundry Operations and Machining Operations segments. The company offers ductile iron castings, spheroidal graphite (SG) iron castings, austempered ductile iron castings, simo castings, grey iron castings, and Ni-resist castings.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Castings P.L.C. (CGS.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castings P.L.C. (CGS.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.