Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II Sells 20,000 Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Stock

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $144,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

On Monday, December 28th, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 30,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total value of $215,100.00.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 30,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $214,500.00.

On Friday, December 18th, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 1,980 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total value of $14,374.80.

Shares of NYSE GNK opened at $7.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.97. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 52 week low of $4.27 and a 52 week high of $10.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.93.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 43.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $54.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.10 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 352.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,897 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 16.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,463 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 47.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,383 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 78.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.44.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

See Also: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.