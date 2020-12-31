Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) Insider Buys $40,000.50 in Stock

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) insider Jarrod Longcor purchased 29,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $40,000.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,148 shares in the company, valued at $137,899.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

CLRB opened at $2.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.73 and a 200-day moving average of $1.39. Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 5.01.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cellectar Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Cellectar Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 58.4% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 203,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $511,000. 11.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) multiple myeloma (MM) and a range of B-cell malignancies, as well as in Phase I clinical study for R/R MM.

