Centrica plc (CNA.L) (LON:CNA) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $42.95

Centrica plc (CNA.L) (LON:CNA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $42.95 and traded as high as $46.46. Centrica plc (CNA.L) shares last traded at $45.79, with a volume of 25,960,749 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Centrica plc (CNA.L) from GBX 45 ($0.59) to GBX 50 ($0.65) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Centrica plc (CNA.L) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 56.04 ($0.73).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 363.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 44.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 42.98. The firm has a market cap of £2.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99.

Centrica plc (CNA.L) Company Profile (LON:CNA)

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Norway, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

