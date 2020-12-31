Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Major Shareholder Buys $23,160.00 in Stock

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) major shareholder James J. Filler purchased 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.20 per share, with a total value of $23,160.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 855,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,006,077.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Century Bancorp stock opened at $77.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $431.52 million, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $51.40 and a one year high of $93.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.61 and a 200 day moving average of $72.85.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.50 million during the quarter. Century Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNBKA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Century Bancorp by 295.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Century Bancorp by 35.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Century Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Century Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Century Bancorp by 75.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNBKA. BidaskClub cut Century Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded Century Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

Century Bancorp Company Profile

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, municipal loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

