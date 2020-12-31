CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $91.24

CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $91.24 and traded as high as $103.54. CGI shares last traded at $101.15, with a volume of 477,063 shares.

GIB.A has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$101.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CGI from C$102.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$104.77.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.24, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of C$26.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$96.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$91.24.

CGI Company Profile (TSE:GIB.A)

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

