Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 68,990 Shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NYSE:OSW)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NYSE:OSW) by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 362,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,990 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of OneSpaWorld worth $2,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000.

Get OneSpaWorld alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OSW opened at $9.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $847.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.86. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $17.06.

OneSpaWorld (NYSE:OSW) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 million.

OSW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneSpaWorld from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of OneSpaWorld from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; specialized fitness classes and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

See Also: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpaWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpaWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.