Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) by 7.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 256,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,884 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Movado Group were worth $2,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 130.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Movado Group by 191.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,894 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Movado Group by 5,592.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 9,283 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Movado Group during the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Movado Group by 17.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the period. 56.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MOV opened at $16.64 on Thursday. Movado Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.12 and a 1-year high of $22.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.66 and a 200-day moving average of $12.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $385.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.08.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.22. Movado Group had a positive return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 26.64%. Research analysts expect that Movado Group, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes watches in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands; and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT owned brands, as well as under the Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, SCUDERIA FERRARI, Rebecca Minkoff, and Uri Minkoff licensed brands.

