Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $2.21 Million Holdings in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) by 120.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,548 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.59% of TransMedics Group worth $2,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 508,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,007,000 after acquiring an additional 27,236 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $565,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 338,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,661,000 after acquiring an additional 27,133 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in TransMedics Group by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TransMedics Group by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,567,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,602,000 after buying an additional 257,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $18.97 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 11.45 and a quick ratio of 10.54. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $20.99. The company has a market cap of $515.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 1.94.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.13. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 143.93% and a negative return on equity of 49.98%. The firm had revenue of $7.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 million. Equities research analysts expect that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TMDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of TransMedics Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of TransMedics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.20.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

