Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 27,056 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,056 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $2,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 21.3% in the second quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 318,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,791,000 after acquiring an additional 55,910 shares during the period. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 443,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,602,000 after purchasing an additional 29,413 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 45.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 485,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,929,000 after purchasing an additional 151,538 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 116,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 6,183 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period.

Shares of SPTS opened at $30.69 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $31.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.70.

