Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 4,162 Shares of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 323,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,162 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CytomX Therapeutics were worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 139.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 6,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 28.8% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $11.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CytomX Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.66.

NASDAQ CTMX opened at $6.82 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.38. The stock has a market cap of $315.25 million, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 0.75. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $15.44.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.45 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 58.13% and a negative return on equity of 94.20%. As a group, analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71 for solid tumors; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug for solid tumors.

