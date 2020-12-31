Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Takes $2.50 Million Position in Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 80,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,497,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Generation Bio as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GBIO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Generation Bio in the second quarter valued at about $635,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Generation Bio in the second quarter valued at about $1,105,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Generation Bio in the second quarter valued at about $2,750,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Generation Bio in the second quarter valued at about $961,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Generation Bio in the second quarter valued at about $494,000. 58.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Matthew Stanton sold 10,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total transaction of $396,514.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,851,068.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:GBIO opened at $30.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.19. Generation Bio Co. has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $55.72.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Generation Bio Co. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on GBIO. BidaskClub downgraded Generation Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Generation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Generation Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of eight programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

