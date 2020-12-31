Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Trims Stake in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 218,012 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,994 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermon Group were worth $2,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in THR. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Thermon Group by 16.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Thermon Group by 15.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Thermon Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Thermon Group by 12.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 5,865 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Thermon Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period.

Get Thermon Group alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on THR. ValuEngine raised Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Thermon Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Thermon Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermon Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Shares of NYSE:THR opened at $15.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.28 million, a PE ratio of 111.37 and a beta of 1.21. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.98 and a 1 year high of $27.16.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $66.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.06 million. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 1.26%. As a group, analysts expect that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermon Group Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, instrument and control products, process heaters, environmental heaters, and related products and services.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.