China CITIC Bank (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) Hits New 1-Year High at $8.76

China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.76 and last traded at $8.76, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.76.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.78.

Get China CITIC Bank alerts:

China CITIC Bank (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 28th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter.

China CITIC Bank Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CHCJY)

China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited provides various banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The company accepts deposits; offers corporate and personal loans; and provides securities agency, remittance and settlement, and guarantee services, as well as investment banking and international services.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for China CITIC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China CITIC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.