China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC) Shares Up 29.8%

Shares of China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) shot up 29.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.94 and last traded at $10.99. 750,066 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 331% from the average session volume of 174,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.47.

Separately, ValuEngine cut China Finance Online from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.41 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.49.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Finance Online stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,901 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 4.42% of China Finance Online worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Finance Online Company Profile (NASDAQ:JRJC)

China Finance Online Co Limited; together with its subsidiaries, provides web-based financial services in the People's Republic of China (PRC) and Hong Kong. The company operates through three segments: Commodities Brokerage Services; Online Financial Information and Advisory Service, and Other Related Services; and Hong Kong Brokerage Services.

