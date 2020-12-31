China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.14

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.14 and traded as low as $0.99. China Jo-Jo Drugstores shares last traded at $1.01, with a volume of 256,423 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.14. The stock has a market cap of $38.34 million, a PE ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.84 million for the quarter. China Jo-Jo Drugstores had a negative return on equity of 18.16% and a negative net margin of 3.35%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in China Jo-Jo Drugstores during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in China Jo-Jo Drugstores during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in China Jo-Jo Drugstores during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in China Jo-Jo Drugstores during the third quarter worth approximately $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.21% of the company’s stock.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Company Profile (NASDAQ:CJJD)

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.

