Citigroup (NYSE:C) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citigroup (NYSE:C) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $70.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Citigroup have outperformed the industry in the past three months. Also, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having beaten the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Citigroup’s streamlining efforts, along with strategic investments in core business, bode well. Also, net interest revenues will likely be supported by loan growth and mix, despite low interest rates environment. Further, manageable debt level makes Citigroup less risky in case of any economic downturn. Though, pending litigations and subdued consumer banking business remain concerns, Citigroup's shrinking costs base due to the wind-down of legacy assets is aiding bottom-line expansion. Notably, the company recently announced to have passed the Fed's second round of stress test and will resume buybacks in 2021.”

Get Citigroup alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on C. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Citigroup from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Citigroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. DZ Bank lowered Citigroup from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Citigroup from $58.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Citigroup has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.61.

NYSE:C opened at $60.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Citigroup has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $83.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.42.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.39. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $49,828.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,425.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Burney Co. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 24.6% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 48,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 9,593 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter worth about $3,276,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 85.5% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 51,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 23,858 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 3.4% in the third quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 12,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 8,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Citigroup (C)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.