Citizens Financial Services (OTCMKTS:CZFS) Trading Up 3.7%

Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CZFS)’s share price was up 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $56.00 and last traded at $56.00. Approximately 691 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 1,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.00.

Separately, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Citizens Financial Services in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.50. The stock has a market cap of $219.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Citizens Financial Services (OTCMKTS:CZFS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.12. Citizens Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 29.73%. The firm had revenue of $20.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.75 million. Equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Services, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Citizens Financial Services

Citizens Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for First Citizens Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts.

