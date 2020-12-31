Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $29.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.60% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CLEARFIELD INC., formerly APA Cables & Networks, designs and manufactures the FieldSmart fiber management platform, which includes its latest generation Fiber Distribution System and Fiber Scalability Center. The FDS and FSC product-lines support a wide range of panel configurations, densities, connectors and adapter options and is offered alongside an assortment of passive optical components. Clearfield also provides a complete line of fiber and copper assemblies for controlled and outside plant environments. “

CLFD has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Clearfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of CLFD stock opened at $24.66 on Tuesday. Clearfield has a one year low of $8.32 and a one year high of $28.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.53 and a beta of 0.95.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Clearfield had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $27.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Clearfield will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patrick Goepel sold 2,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.13, for a total value of $55,003.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel R. Herzog sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $46,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,446.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,653 shares of company stock valued at $1,692,283 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Clearfield by 198.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in Clearfield during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Clearfield during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Clearfield by 145.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Clearfield by 253.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,326 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 6,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.82% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

