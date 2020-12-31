Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Major Shareholder Acquires $99,830.25 in Stock

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 51,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.95 per share, with a total value of $99,830.25. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,179,095 shares in the company, valued at $6,199,235.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Clearside Biomedical stock opened at $2.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $4.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.74. The firm has a market cap of $112.18 million, a PE ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.35.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 153.41% and a negative net margin of 144.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.17% of the company’s stock.

CLSD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.19.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers treatment that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its preclinical products include CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

