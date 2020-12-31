Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.31.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NET shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. FBN Securities started coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th.

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.97, for a total value of $2,250,983.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 48,700 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total value of $4,019,211.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,286,490 shares of company stock valued at $84,308,930. Company insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NET. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 217.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NET opened at $77.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.12. The company has a quick ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Cloudflare has a 52 week low of $15.05 and a 52 week high of $88.77. The company has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -198.79 and a beta of 0.01.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The firm had revenue of $114.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

