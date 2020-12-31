CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) Downgraded by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

NASDAQ:CNSP opened at $1.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.04. CNS Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $5.62.

CNS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for primary and metastatic cancers of the brain and central nervous system. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

