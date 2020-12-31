Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Lifted to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $38.55 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $51.00 to $41.15 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.16.

Shares of NYSE CCEP opened at $49.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.76. Coca-Cola European Partners has a 12-month low of $28.35 and a 12-month high of $57.11.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 16th. This represents a yield of 5.4%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners during the third quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 348.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.24% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola European Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers flavors, mixers, and energy drinks; waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

