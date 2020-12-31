Coca-Cola HBC AG (CCH.L) (LON:CCH) Shares Gap Down to $2,390.00

Coca-Cola HBC AG (CCH.L) (LON:CCH) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2,390.00, but opened at $2,287.00. Coca-Cola HBC AG (CCH.L) shares last traded at $2,428.00, with a volume of 262,468 shares changing hands.

CCH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC AG (CCH.L) in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC AG (CCH.L) in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC AG (CCH.L) from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 2,650 ($34.62) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,346.25 ($30.65).

The company has a market cap of £8.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.81, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,283.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,076.82.

In related news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,365 ($30.90) per share, with a total value of £4,091.45 ($5,345.51). Insiders have acquired a total of 566 shares of company stock valued at $1,231,225 over the last three months.

About Coca-Cola HBC AG (CCH.L) (LON:CCH)

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

