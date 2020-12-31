CoinPoker (CHP) Price Reaches $0.0071 on Major Exchanges

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. CoinPoker has a market capitalization of $1.93 million and $2,567.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinPoker token can now be bought for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, CoinPoker has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CoinPoker alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00038514 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00006396 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003449 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.08 or 0.00292202 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003436 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00015009 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00024702 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $579.53 or 0.01990266 BTC.

CoinPoker Profile

CoinPoker is a token. It launched on January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,638,612 tokens. The official message board for CoinPoker is medium.com/@CoinPoker. CoinPoker’s official website is coinpoker.com. CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

CoinPoker Token Trading

CoinPoker can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinPoker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinPoker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CoinPoker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinPoker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.