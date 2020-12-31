Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Columbia Banking System, Inc. is a registered bank holding company whose wholly owned subsidiary, Columbia State Bank,conducts a full-service commercial banking business. Headquartered in Tacoma, Washington, the Company provides a full range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals and other individuals through banking offices located in the Tacoma metropolitan area and contiguous parts of the Puget Sound region of Washington, as well as the Longview and Woodland communities in southwestern Washington. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on COLB. Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Friday, September 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.00.

COLB opened at $35.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.01 and its 200-day moving average is $29.09. Columbia Banking System has a 1-year low of $19.11 and a 1-year high of $41.01. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 0.96.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.21. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $147.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.25 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Columbia Banking System will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,385,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,705,000 after purchasing an additional 48,417 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,758,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,848,000 after purchasing an additional 177,478 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 1,656.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,052,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,092,000 after purchasing an additional 992,192 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 735,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,363,000 after purchasing an additional 14,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 597,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,943,000 after purchasing an additional 12,446 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

