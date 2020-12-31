Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC) Trading 0% Higher

Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CEFC) shares traded up 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.25 and last traded at $9.25. 141 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $36.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.12.

Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.47 million during the quarter.

Commercial National Financial Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CEFC)

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Commercial Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, agricultural businesses, commercial businesses, and light industries in Michigan. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and health savings accounts.

