Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) (ETR:CBK) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.63

Shares of Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) (ETR:CBK) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.63 and traded as high as $5.41. Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) shares last traded at $5.28, with a volume of 3,995,645 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CBK shares. Independent Research set a €3.80 ($4.47) target price on Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.10 ($6.00) price target on Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €4.96 ($5.84).

The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €5.21 and a 200 day moving average of €4.63.

About Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) (ETR:CBK)

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

