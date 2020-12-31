Comparing Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) & Earthworks Entertainment (OTCMKTS:EWKS)

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) and Earthworks Entertainment (OTCMKTS:EWKS) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Caesars Entertainment and Earthworks Entertainment’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Caesars Entertainment $2.53 billion 6.20 $81.00 million $1.47 51.16 Earthworks Entertainment N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Caesars Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than Earthworks Entertainment.

Risk & Volatility

Caesars Entertainment has a beta of 3.12, suggesting that its share price is 212% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Earthworks Entertainment has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Caesars Entertainment and Earthworks Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caesars Entertainment -47.29% -56.40% -7.39% Earthworks Entertainment N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.7% of Caesars Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Caesars Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Caesars Entertainment and Earthworks Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Caesars Entertainment 0 4 9 0 2.69 Earthworks Entertainment 0 0 0 0 N/A

Caesars Entertainment currently has a consensus target price of $66.03, indicating a potential downside of 12.46%. Given Caesars Entertainment’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Caesars Entertainment is more favorable than Earthworks Entertainment.

Summary

Caesars Entertainment beats Earthworks Entertainment on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

Earthworks Entertainment Company Profile

Earthworks Entertainment, Inc., a development stage company, engages in the creation, co-production, marketing, and distribution of children's and family-oriented entertainment properties. It markets its properties through multiplatform Earthworks Entertainment, Inc., a development stage company, engages in the creation, co-production, marketing, and distribution of children's and family-oriented entertainment properties. It markets its properties through multiplatform market categories, including television, home video, merchandise licensing, electronic and video games, and book and music publishing. The company also forms teaming agreements with outside companies for the co-operative marketing of entertainment properties. Earthworks Entertainment owns marketing rights to nine family-oriented entertainment properties, which include Z-Force, an action adventure property; Nine Dog Christmas, a music-driven holiday property; Big Dogs, the big attitude character brand; Little Suzy's Zoo, the preschool and baby character brand; Corneil & Bernie; The Plonsters, the clay animation television series; The Little Reindeer, an animated Christmas special; 64 Zoo Lane, the animated children's series; and Kiddo the Super Truck, a theatrical quality computer animated property. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Addison, Texas.

