Comparing HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) & Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY)

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) and Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for HeadHunter Group and Adecco Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HeadHunter Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Adecco Group 1 3 5 0 2.44

HeadHunter Group currently has a consensus target price of $29.00, suggesting a potential downside of 4.67%. Given HeadHunter Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe HeadHunter Group is more favorable than Adecco Group.

Profitability

This table compares HeadHunter Group and Adecco Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HeadHunter Group 20.18% 98.65% 20.06% Adecco Group 0.09% 0.50% 0.17%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HeadHunter Group and Adecco Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HeadHunter Group $125.82 million 12.09 $22.44 million $0.77 39.51 Adecco Group $26.24 billion 0.42 $814.24 million $2.50 13.36

Adecco Group has higher revenue and earnings than HeadHunter Group. Adecco Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HeadHunter Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

HeadHunter Group pays an annual dividend of $0.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Adecco Group pays an annual dividend of $0.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. HeadHunter Group pays out 55.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Adecco Group pays out 31.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. HeadHunter Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Adecco Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.6% of HeadHunter Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Adecco Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

HeadHunter Group has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adecco Group has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

HeadHunter Group Company Profile

HeadHunter Group PLC operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Baltic countries, and internationally. It offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value added services. The company provides its services for businesses that are looking for job seekers to fill vacancies inside their organizations. The company was formerly known as Zemenik Trading Limited and changed its name to HeadHunter Group PLC in March 2018. HeadHunter Group PLC was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

Adecco Group Company Profile

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services worldwide. It provides temporary staffing, permanent placement, and other services. The company offers workplace solutions for candidates in skilled and unskilled roles across industrial and service sectors under the Adecco brand names, as well as recruitment on demand and online staffing platform for hospitality and events under the Adia brand name. It also offers professional solutions in the information technology, engineering and technical, finance and legal, and medical and science-related industries under the Badenoch & Clark, Modis, and Spring Professional brand names; professional permanent recruitment under the Vettery brand name; and online freelance solutions under the YOSS brand name. In addition, the company provides talent solutions, which consists talent development and career transition services under the Lee Hecht Harrison and General Assembly brand names; and managed service programs and recruitment process outsourcing solutions under the Pontoon name. As of December 31, 2019, it operated approximately 5,100 branches in 59 countries and territories. The company was formerly known as Adecco S.A. Adecco Group AG was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

