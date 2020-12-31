Comparing Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) & Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX)

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) and Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Intrusion has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lantronix has a beta of 2.02, meaning that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Intrusion and Lantronix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intrusion -30.12% -179.98% -38.71% Lantronix -13.33% -0.79% -0.53%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.3% of Lantronix shares are held by institutional investors. 27.7% of Intrusion shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.4% of Lantronix shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Intrusion and Lantronix, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intrusion 0 0 1 0 3.00 Lantronix 0 0 3 0 3.00

Intrusion currently has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.97%. Lantronix has a consensus target price of $5.67, suggesting a potential upside of 28.79%. Given Lantronix’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lantronix is more favorable than Intrusion.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Intrusion and Lantronix’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intrusion $13.64 million 22.34 $4.47 million $0.28 62.57 Lantronix $59.88 million 2.10 -$10.74 million ($0.04) -110.00

Intrusion has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lantronix. Lantronix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intrusion, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Lantronix beats Intrusion on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Intrusion Company Profile

Intrusion Inc. develops, markets, and supports entity identification, high speed data mining, cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection, regulated information compliance, and data privacy protection products in the United States. Its product portfolio comprises TraceCop, which includes a database of worldwide IP addresses that aid in the identification and location of individuals involved in cybercrime, and analysis software and a GUI interface to assist analysts in locating cybercriminals and other bad guys; and Savant, a high-speed network data mining product that organizes the data into networks of relationships and associations. The company also offers Compliance Commander for regulated information and data privacy protection. In addition, it resells third-party products, such as computers and servers for the implementation of its software into customer networks, as well as provides installation and threat data interpretation services. The company's customers primarily include the United States federal government and local government entities, banks, credit unions, other financial institutions, hospitals and other healthcare providers, and other customers. Intrusion Inc. markets and distributes its products through a direct sales force to end-users, distributors, system integrators, managed service providers, and value-added resellers. The company was formerly known as Intrusion.com, Inc. and changed its name to Intrusion Inc. in November 2001. Intrusion Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas.

Lantronix Company Profile

Lantronix, Inc. provides software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for edge computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and remote environment management (REM) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT Connectivity, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, application hosting, protocol conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; IoT Compute that include application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and IoT Telematics, which provides power efficient products designed to support communications across interfaces and industrial protocols for vehicle, fleet, and asset tracking and management. It also offers system on module, single board computer, and development kits; and services for mechanical, hardware, and software engineering for camera, audio, and artificial intelligence/machine learning development, as well as xPrintServer. In addition, the company's REM products include out-of-band management, console management, power management, and IP connected keyboard-video-mouse products that provide remote access to IT and networking infrastructure deployed in test labs, data centers, branch offices, remote sites, and server rooms. Further, its SaaS platform enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login. The company offers its products through value added resellers, systems integrators, distributors, online retailers, and original equipment manufacturers; and an e-commerce site for direct sales. Lantronix, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

