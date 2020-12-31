Comparing Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) & Cal Dive International (OTCMKTS:CDVIQ)

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) and Cal Dive International (OTCMKTS:CDVIQ) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Natural Gas Services Group and Cal Dive International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Natural Gas Services Group $78.44 million 1.66 -$13.86 million N/A N/A Cal Dive International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Cal Dive International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Natural Gas Services Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Natural Gas Services Group and Cal Dive International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Natural Gas Services Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Cal Dive International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Natural Gas Services Group currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 45.08%. Given Natural Gas Services Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Natural Gas Services Group is more favorable than Cal Dive International.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.7% of Natural Gas Services Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of Natural Gas Services Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Cal Dive International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Natural Gas Services Group and Cal Dive International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natural Gas Services Group 2.79% -1.04% -0.87% Cal Dive International N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Natural Gas Services Group has a beta of 2.26, suggesting that its share price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cal Dive International has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Natural Gas Services Group beats Cal Dive International on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Natural Gas Services Group Company Profile

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. provides natural gas compression services and equipment to the energy industry in the United States. It fabricates, manufactures, rents, and sells natural gas compressors and related equipment. The company primarily engages in the rental of compression units that provide small, medium, and large horsepower applications for unconventional oil and natural gas production. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 2,304 natural gas compression units in its rental fleet with 429,650 horsepower. The company also engages in the design, fabrication, and assembly of compressor components into compressor units for rental or sale; engineers and fabricates natural gas compressors; and designs and manufactures a line of reciprocating compressor frames, cylinders, and parts. In addition, it is involved in the design, fabrication, sale, installation, and service of flare stacks and related ignition and control devices for the onshore and offshore incineration of gas compounds, such as hydrogen sulfide, carbon dioxide, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gases. Further, the company offers customer support services for its compressor and flare sales business; an exchange and rebuild program for small horsepower screw compressors; and maintains an inventory of new and used compressors. Its primary customers are exploration and production companies that utilize compressor units for artificial lift applications; E&P companies that focuses on natural gas-weighted production; and midstream companies. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Cal Dive International Company Profile

Cal Dive International, Inc. operates as a marine contractor that provides manned diving, pipelay and pipe burial, platform installation and salvage, and light well intervention services to the offshore oil and natural gas industry. It owns a fleet of dive support vessels and construction barges. The company has operations in the Gulf of Mexico Outer Continental Shelf, the Northeastern United States, Latin America, Southeast Asia, China, Australia, West Africa, the Middle East, and Europe. Cal Dive International, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. On March 3, 2015, Cal Dive International, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

