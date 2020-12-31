Comparing Progressive Care (OTCMKTS:RXMD) and Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET)

Progressive Care (OTCMKTS:RXMD) and Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Progressive Care and Covetrus’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Progressive Care $32.63 million 0.48 -$2.51 million N/A N/A Covetrus $3.98 billion 0.96 -$1.02 billion $0.79 37.87

Progressive Care has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Covetrus.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Progressive Care and Covetrus, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Progressive Care 0 0 0 0 N/A Covetrus 0 1 2 0 2.67

Covetrus has a consensus price target of $25.67, suggesting a potential downside of 14.22%. Given Covetrus’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Covetrus is more favorable than Progressive Care.

Volatility and Risk

Progressive Care has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Covetrus has a beta of 2.28, indicating that its stock price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Progressive Care and Covetrus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Progressive Care -6.22% N/A -25.89% Covetrus -1.21% 7.09% 2.63%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.7% of Covetrus shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Covetrus shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Covetrus beats Progressive Care on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Progressive Care Company Profile

Progressive Care, Inc., through its subsidiary, Pharmco, LLC, provides prescription pharmaceuticals to individuals and institutions in south Florida. The company operates a retail pharmacy that specializes in the sale of anti-retroviral medications and related patient care management; the sale and rental of durable medical equipment (DME), such as hospital beds, oxygen supplies, power wheelchairs, scooters, walkers, and other related equipment and accessories; and the supply of various prescription medications to long term care facilities. It also provides long term care solutions to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, retirement centers and communities, doctors' offices, and clinics. In addition, the company purchases, repackages, and dispenses prescription and non-prescription pharmaceutical products for its long term care customers. Further, it offers computerized maintenance of patient prescription histories; third party billing; consultant pharmacist services consisting of evaluation of monthly patient drug therapy and monitoring the institution's drug distribution system, as well as home service and maintenance, defective product replacements, and free home installation and instruction services; and data analytics services to support health care organizations. Progressive Care, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Hallandale Beach, Florida.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers. The company also offers value-added practice solutions that include financial services, equipment repair, inventory management, and e-commerce, as well as continuing education services for practitioners. In addition, it provides practice management software systems for veterinary practitioners and animal-health clinics, client communication services, reminders, data backup services, and hardware sales and support services. Further, the company engages in the distribution of finished goods pharmacy and specialty pharmaceutical compounding products, as well as e-commerce, shipping, manufacturer incentives, service fees, and data integration and support services. It serves animal-health and veterinary practices, and clinics in the companion-animal and equine markets primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company, formerly known as HS Spinco, Inc., was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Portland, Maine.

