Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Holdings Cut by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Computer Programs and Systems were worth $2,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Computer Programs and Systems in the third quarter worth about $225,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 29.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,730 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 37.1% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 337,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,324,000 after acquiring an additional 91,326 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 5.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 174,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after acquiring an additional 9,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 6.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 189,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after buying an additional 12,105 shares during the last quarter. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPSI opened at $26.92 on Thursday. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.93 and a 12 month high of $35.78. The stock has a market cap of $390.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $68.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.28 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 11.75%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

CPSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Computer Programs and Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine raised Computer Programs and Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet raised Computer Programs and Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. KeyCorp raised Computer Programs and Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Computer Programs and Systems from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.11.

In other Computer Programs and Systems news, EVP Victor S. Schneider sold 7,000 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $207,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,919.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP James B. Britain sold 1,501 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $43,529.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,661. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,912 shares of company stock worth $1,032,306. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

