comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) Shares Gap Up to $2.28

comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.28, but opened at $2.58. comScore shares last traded at $2.36, with a volume of 801 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $179.78 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.34.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. comScore had a negative net margin of 15.11% and a negative return on equity of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $87.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.39 million. On average, equities analysts predict that comScore, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR)

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms worldwide. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers unduplicated measurement of digital video consumption, as well as provides TV-comparable reach and engagement metrics, and audience demographics; Plan Metrix, which offers an understanding of consumer lifestyle; validated Campaign Essentials (vCE) that validates whether digital ad impressions are visible to humans, identifies those that are fraudulent, and verifies that ads are shown in brand safe content and delivered to the right audience targets; and Campaign Ratings, which expands upon vCE's verification, as well as provides unduplicated reporting to negotiate and evaluate campaigns across media platforms.

