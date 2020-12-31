Concho Resources Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CXO)

Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 11,195 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,885% compared to the typical daily volume of 564 put options.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Concho Resources from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Johnson Rice cut Concho Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 30th. Stephens cut Concho Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. MKM Partners cut Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Concho Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Concho Resources by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Concho Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Concho Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Concho Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Concho Resources by 122.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,651 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Concho Resources stock opened at $58.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.02. Concho Resources has a fifty-two week low of $33.13 and a fifty-two week high of $93.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.54.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $834.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.73 million. Concho Resources had a positive return on equity of 8.15% and a negative net margin of 294.71%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Concho Resources will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of West Texas and southeast New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, its estimated proved reserves totaled 1.0 billion barrels of oil equivalent.

