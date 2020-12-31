ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on COP. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a $54.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a buy rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.62.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $40.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.41 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $67.13.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 19th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 16th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,962,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,820,664 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $370,644,000 after acquiring an additional 31,946 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 87,156 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after acquiring an additional 13,350 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,513,367 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $49,699,000 after acquiring an additional 120,438 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 174.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,493 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe and North Africa; Asia Pacific and Middle East; Other International; and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.